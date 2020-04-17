Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Early Addition: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece

Early Addition: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece

Gothamist Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Early Addition: Fiona Apple's New Album Fetch The Bolt Cutters Is A MasterpieceBecause you should go listen to the new Fiona Apple ASAP, check out today's midday links: Patti LuPone interview, Bill Gates conspiracy theories, lack of testing, don't listen to Dr. Phil, new Bob Dylan, doggy door and more. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06

 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrNYCBlog

Mr NYC RT @Gothamist: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece (And More Midday Links) https://t.co/IYPZEF6gUX 29 minutes ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Early Addition: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece… https://t.co/eestwIg6HF 50 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece (And More Midday Links) https://t.co/IYPZEF6gUX 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.