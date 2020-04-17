Early Addition: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Because you should go listen to the new Fiona Apple ASAP, check out today's midday links: Patti LuPone interview, Bill Gates conspiracy theories, lack of testing, don't listen to Dr. Phil, new Bob Dylan, doggy door and more. [ more › ] Because you should go listen to the new Fiona Apple ASAP, check out today's midday links: Patti LuPone interview, Bill Gates conspiracy theories, lack of testing, don't listen to Dr. Phil, new Bob Dylan, doggy door and more. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The... You Might Like

Tweets about this Mr NYC RT @Gothamist: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece (And More Midday Links) https://t.co/IYPZEF6gUX 29 minutes ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Early Addition: Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece… https://t.co/eestwIg6HF 50 minutes ago Gothamist Fiona Apple's New Album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" Is A Masterpiece (And More Midday Links) https://t.co/IYPZEF6gUX 53 minutes ago