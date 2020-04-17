Global  

Florida Coronavirus Impact: State Universities Make Decisions On Spring Commencement Ceremonies As FSU Mulls Over Decision To Reopen Campus In Fall

cbs4.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Florida's state universities have all made decisions about whether to hold virtual commencement ceremonies for the Spring semester, reschedule them, or cancel them altogether. At the same time, Florida State University President John Thrasher said on Friday that officials will have to know some time in the “July timeframe” about whether the Tallahassee campus will reopen for fall semester.
