Netflix Increases Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 Million

The Wrap Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Netflix Increases Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 MillionNetflix has increased its relief fund by an additional $50 million to help its creative community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered all Hollywood productions.

Netflix had announced last month that it would set up a $100 million fund. The additional money will go towards paying its production crewmembers and other workers impacted by the production shutdowns through April.

The company will also raise the amount it gives to third parties and nonprofits offering emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a big production base. It’s already donated $15 million, along with an additional $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, while $1 million will be split between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.

*Also Read:* Move Over, Mickey: Netflix Hits All-Time Stock High, Is Now Worth (Slightly) More Than Disney

Additionally, Netflix and The Netherlands Film Fund announced a new relief fund for Film and TV productions to help the hardest-hit workers affected by the pandemic. Netflix will make 1 million euros available in the Netherlands to launch the fund.

On Thursday, the Trump Administration laid out its proposed three-phase plan for how states should reopen their economics and loosen social distancing requirements. California’s stay-at-home order is currently set to run through May 15.

Variety was first to report on the increased funds.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Vox Media Furloughs 9% of Staff, Cuts Salaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News' Laura Ingraham on 'Misleading' Coronavirus Claim (Video)

Stanford University, Google Create Coronavirus Maps for Journalists
