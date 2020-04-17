Netflix Increases Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 Million Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Netflix has increased its relief fund by an additional $50 million to help its creative community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered all Hollywood productions.



Netflix had announced last month that it would set up a $100 million fund. The additional money will go towards paying its production crewmembers and other workers impacted by the production shutdowns through April.



The company will also raise the amount it gives to third parties and nonprofits offering emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a big production base. It’s already donated $15 million, along with an additional $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, while $1 million will be split between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.



*Also Read:* Move Over, Mickey: Netflix Hits All-Time Stock High, Is Now Worth (Slightly) More Than Disney



Additionally, Netflix and The Netherlands Film Fund announced a new relief fund for Film and TV productions to help the hardest-hit workers affected by the pandemic. Netflix will make 1 million euros available in the Netherlands to launch the fund.



On Thursday, the Trump Administration laid out its proposed three-phase plan for how states should reopen their economics and loosen social distancing requirements. California’s stay-at-home order is currently set to run through May 15.



Variety was first to report on the increased funds.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Vox Media Furloughs 9% of Staff, Cuts Salaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News' Laura Ingraham on 'Misleading' Coronavirus Claim (Video)



Stanford University, Google Create Coronavirus Maps for Journalists Netflix has increased its relief fund by an additional $50 million to help its creative community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered all Hollywood productions.Netflix had announced last month that it would set up a $100 million fund. The additional money will go towards paying its production crewmembers and other workers impacted by the production shutdowns through April.The company will also raise the amount it gives to third parties and nonprofits offering emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a big production base. It’s already donated $15 million, along with an additional $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, while $1 million will be split between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.*Also Read:* Move Over, Mickey: Netflix Hits All-Time Stock High, Is Now Worth (Slightly) More Than DisneyAdditionally, Netflix and The Netherlands Film Fund announced a new relief fund for Film and TV productions to help the hardest-hit workers affected by the pandemic. Netflix will make 1 million euros available in the Netherlands to launch the fund.On Thursday, the Trump Administration laid out its proposed three-phase plan for how states should reopen their economics and loosen social distancing requirements. California’s stay-at-home order is currently set to run through May 15.Variety was first to report on the increased funds.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Vox Media Furloughs 9% of Staff, Cuts Salaries Amid Coronavirus PandemicDr Fauci Corrects Fox News' Laura Ingraham on 'Misleading' Coronavirus Claim (Video)Stanford University, Google Create Coronavirus Maps for Journalists 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 11 hours ago Louis C.K. donates $30,000 to comedy club staff relief fund 00:41 Disgraced funnyman Louis C.K. has pledged $30,000 dollars to a coronavirus relief fund to aid staff at New York City's fabled Comedy Cellar. You Might Like

Tweets about this Tracy C #Netflix Increases #Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 Million @netflix https://t.co/OzQOPpGjbn 2 hours ago Peter D. Csathy Good on @Netflix - raising its industry relief fund to $150M! All M&E services like #Netflix - which are benefiting… https://t.co/NBPvr8vaZ8 3 hours ago Debbie Durkin, Producer Netflix Increases Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 Million! Impacted workers from production shutdowns will get paid… https://t.co/mrQO2bJfI7 5 hours ago C🔺C🔺HR|Business|Strategic Manager|Brand|Promo| RT @TheWrap: Netflix Increases Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 Million https://t.co/dynR9IZpQG 5 hours ago TheWrap Netflix Increases Coronavirus Relief Fund to $150 Million https://t.co/dynR9IZpQG 5 hours ago