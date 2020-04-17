Julia Louis-Dreyfus Admits Having Social Distancing ‘Road Rage': ‘I Confronted Someone’ (Video) Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Julia Louis-Dreyfus does not mess around when it comes to social distancing.



The “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star visited Conan O’Brien over Zoom on Thursday, and she confessed that she has “road rage” when it comes to other people who refuse to stay six feet away from her in a public space.



“Well, it’s happened to me now once where I confronted someone. I have sort of a road rage about this,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And I think it’s justified.”



*Also Read:* Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News' Laura Ingraham on 'Misleading' Coronavirus Claim (Video)



“I was in CVS — I had to go pick up some prescriptions — and this woman walks by me this close. She’s like 18 inches from my body, so already I’m having a complete s–t fit,” she said. “I look at her, I’m so alarmed. No mask, no gloves. And I said, ‘Hey, don’t walk close to people, and you should be wearing a mask and gloves!’ And she looked at me like this,” she said, making a shocked face. “I frightened her.”



For the record, Louis-Dreyfus wants everyone to know that she’s “not really somebody who does something like that a lot,” but that this time, she had to make an exception — “and I’m going to continue to do it.”



Next, Conan asked the question on everyone’s minds. Did this woman realize she was being scolded in a CVS by multi-Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus?



“No, I had a mask, I had on gloves, I’m like 78 pounds heavier, so I’m unrecognizable,” she said. “Furthermore, I’ve got shoe polish in my hair right now, but I’ve got that much grey grow-out. So I look like a witch, is what I’m saying.”



Well, there you have it, folks. Stay at least six feet apart from everyone — but especially Julia Louis-Dreyfus.



Watch the video above.



