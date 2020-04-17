Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Disney Family Singalong': Watch Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss and More Celebs Perform (Videos)

‘Disney Family Singalong': Watch Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss and More Celebs Perform (Videos)

The Wrap Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
If you missed ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” on Thursday — or if your little ones are just too little to have stayed up for the whole thing — don’t worry, because the amazing performances given by Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Derek Hough, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs are available for your viewing pleasure via the clips below.

The special event, which aired at 8 p.m., featured these singers and actors performing Disney classics remotely from their homes, with a little animated character popping up on the screen to guide the lyrics so that all the families hunkered down in *their* homes could sing along with the beloved tracks.

And they were clearly all in this together to try and brighten up your quarantine.

*Also Read:* Disney+ Sets 'The Mandalorian' Docuseries on Making of Hit 'Star Wars' Show

The “Disney Family Singalong” included a vocal warmup by Kristin Chenoweth, special introductions by Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning, and this lineup:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and the casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants” and more

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

*Also Read:* 'Artemis Fowl' Premiere Date Set at Disney+ (Video)

Watch some of those performances below.

*“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato*
﻿

*“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town*
﻿

*“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken**“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” – Josh Groban**“We’re All in This Together” – Ken Ortega, Casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants” and More**“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough*Kristin Chenoweth’s vocal warmup*“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera*



"Can you feel the love tonight"

So beautiful cover by @xtina
???????? #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/qXZfXunf69

— jzcarea (@jzcarea) April 17, 2020



*“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss*



darren criss’ full performance ????#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/F0LU7sjdcD

— ✩ (@iiknwplaces) April 17, 2020



*“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher*



???? Jordan performing ‘Under the Sea’ from The Little Mermaid for the #DisneyFamilySingalong
via darrnevercriss pic.twitter.com/EA8vU0cZr5

— Jordan Fisher Daily (@FishFamNews) April 17, 2020



*“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond*



Just how fantastic was @donnyosmond's & his adorable Grandchildren's #BradyBunch style performance of #IlMakeAManOutOfYou on the #DisneyFamilySingalong ???? Omg they absolutely rocked it & I LOVE LOVE LOVED IT Enjoy EVERYONE it's #Amazing #FridayFeeling#DonnyOsmond pic.twitter.com/6kaOuaB1oo

— Donny Osmond Fan Account (@DonnyFanAccount) April 17, 2020



*“When You Wish Upon a Star” – Beyonce*



The Full HQ
Beyoncé “When You Wish Upon A Star” #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/YQEF6seEtY

— ✷????????????????????????????✷ (@trapcry) April 17, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Disney+ Sets 'The Mandalorian' Docuseries on Making of Hit 'Star Wars' Show

Disney Moves 'Soul,' 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Release Dates

ABC Sets Star-Studded 'Disney Family Singalong' Special Featuring Celebs Belting Out Tunes From Home
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance

Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance 00:42

 Beyonce made a surprise appearance on ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong', where she dedicated 'When You Wish Upon A Star' from 'Pinocchio', to healthcare workers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jsmarbaugh

Sara Marbaugh RT @WDWNT: VIDEO: Watch Performances by Ariana Grande, Alan Menken, Little Big Town, and More in The Disney Family Singalong Recap https:/… 2 minutes ago

949kyssfm

94.9 KYSS FM Did you watch the Disney Family Singalong last night? Did you like how it turned out with everybody filming at home… https://t.co/h0w8N6RoJn 2 minutes ago

HerbScribner

Herb Scribner Missed ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ last night? Here’s how to watch the replay https://t.co/5T1brVXpTZ https://t.co/p0Cex2flrm 6 minutes ago

oncedeferred

@OnceDeferred #DemCast From Ariana Grande to Darren Criss, Watch the Best Moments From Disney's Family Sing-Along #AloneTogether… https://t.co/o5Y4NRXVXW 11 minutes ago

prettyjahi

Charles R Knowles II Ariana Grande Performs 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' - The Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/Ens7u0EZKE 12 minutes ago

1067WTLC

106.7 WTLC Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney Family Singalong” [WATCH] https://t.co/k8726WcyGh 18 minutes ago

dealernexmedia

Dealer Nexmedia How to Watch The Disney Family Singalong on ABC https://t.co/zGeZZGTdjS 19 minutes ago

GPBGeorge

GEORGE(Dancing&more) Thursday at 8|7c - Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/FBwRTCNKBB 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.