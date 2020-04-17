Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Claim (Video)

Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Claim (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Claim (Video)On her Fox News show Thursday night, Laura Ingraham made a coronavirus comparison Dr. Anthony Fauci was quick to correct and call “misleading.”

“Laura, this is different,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert told Ingraham when she compared the responses to SARS and AIDS to the response of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who is a leading member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, explained, “HIV/AIDS is entirely different. We don’t have a vaccine for HIV/AIDS but we have spectacularly effective treatment. People who invariably would have died years ago, right now, are leading essentially normal lives.”

*Also Read:* Kayleigh McEnany Calls CNN, MSNBC 'Shameful' in First Fox News Appearance as White House Press Secretary (Video)

He further clarified, “SARS is a different story. SARS disappeared. We developed a vaccine, we were in the process of going through the various phases, we showed it was safe, we showed it induced a good response and then SARS disappeared and we didn’t need to develop a vaccine for SARS. So, I think it’s a little bit misleading, maybe, to compare what we’re going through now with HIV or SARS. They’re really different.”

Ingraham’s line of thinking had been that “life goes on” after other infectious disease outbreaks, whether or not those have proven vaccines. She questioned why “going back to normal” was possible after the onset of HIV/AIDS and SARS, but not the coronavirus.



Dr. Fauci has to explain to Laura Ingraham why Coronavirus is not like HIV pic.twitter.com/saYbY2Y5R9

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Stanford University, Google Create Coronavirus Maps for Journalists

Kayleigh McEnany Calls CNN, MSNBC 'Shameful' in First Fox News Appearance as White House Press Secretary (Video)

Fox News' Bill Hemmer on Why He's Leaving Home to Broadcast From the Studio
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Shuts Down Laura Ingraham

Dr. Anthony Fauci Shuts Down Laura Ingraham 01:13

 Dr. Anthony Fauci corrected Fox News’ Laura Ingraham after she tried to compare HIV to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.