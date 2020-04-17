Reed Morano in Talks to Direct Jennifer Lopez in ‘The Godmother’ Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Reed Morano is in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez in STXfilms’ “The Godmother,” a drama about Griselda “La Madrina” Blanco, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords before she was killed in 2012, TheWrap has confirmed.



Screenwriter William Monahan, who won an Oscar for writing “The Departed,” is also in talks rewrite the script. Terry Winter and Regina Corrado initially wrote the first draft. “The Godmother” would be the third project between Lopez and STXfilms following 2018’s “Second Act” and “Hustlers.”



“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” Lopez said in a statement. “She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this antihero.”



*Also Read:* How Will Jennifer Lopez Capitalize on Her 'Hustlers' and Super Bowl Bounce?



Lopez has always divided her career between music and film projects and “Hustlers” has put her back in Hollywood’s attention. Her performance as the ringleader of a group of former strippers who steal millions from rich men put her in the awards conversation for the first time since she broke out in 1997’s “Selena.” Though she was snubbed by Oscar voters, she earned best supporting actress nominations from the Golden Globes, the Independent Spirit Awards, the Screen Actors Guild and numerous film critics groups, to name a few.



More importantly to Hollywood execs, the film grossed $105 million (and nearly $158 million worldwide) on a modest $20 million budget.



Lopez will produce “The Godmother” with long-time manager Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Julie Yorn. Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn are the executive producers.



Morano recently directed Blake Lively in the spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” for Paramount and Eon. The film is currently available on digital and will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on April 28. Morano won an Emmy for directing episodes of Hulu’s dystopian feminist drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”



Morano and Monahan are both repped by CAA and LBI Management.



Deadline first reported the news.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Reed Morano's Amazon Drama 'The Power' Pulls Out of Georgia Over New Abortion Law



Amazon Studios Signs 'Handmaid's Tale' Vet Reed Morano to Overall Deal



'Handmaid's Tale' Director Reed Morano in Talks for Anne Frank Drama 'Keeper of the Diary' (Exclusive) Reed Morano is in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez in STXfilms’ “The Godmother,” a drama about Griselda “La Madrina” Blanco, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords before she was killed in 2012, TheWrap has confirmed.Screenwriter William Monahan, who won an Oscar for writing “The Departed,” is also in talks rewrite the script. Terry Winter and Regina Corrado initially wrote the first draft. “The Godmother” would be the third project between Lopez and STXfilms following 2018’s “Second Act” and “Hustlers.”“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” Lopez said in a statement. “She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this antihero.”*Also Read:* How Will Jennifer Lopez Capitalize on Her 'Hustlers' and Super Bowl Bounce?Lopez has always divided her career between music and film projects and “Hustlers” has put her back in Hollywood’s attention. Her performance as the ringleader of a group of former strippers who steal millions from rich men put her in the awards conversation for the first time since she broke out in 1997’s “Selena.” Though she was snubbed by Oscar voters, she earned best supporting actress nominations from the Golden Globes, the Independent Spirit Awards, the Screen Actors Guild and numerous film critics groups, to name a few.More importantly to Hollywood execs, the film grossed $105 million (and nearly $158 million worldwide) on a modest $20 million budget.Lopez will produce “The Godmother” with long-time manager Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Julie Yorn. Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn are the executive producers.Morano recently directed Blake Lively in the spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” for Paramount and Eon. The film is currently available on digital and will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on April 28. Morano won an Emmy for directing episodes of Hulu’s dystopian feminist drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”Morano and Monahan are both repped by CAA and LBI Management.Deadline first reported the news.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Reed Morano's Amazon Drama 'The Power' Pulls Out of Georgia Over New Abortion LawAmazon Studios Signs 'Handmaid's Tale' Vet Reed Morano to Overall Deal'Handmaid's Tale' Director Reed Morano in Talks for Anne Frank Drama 'Keeper of the Diary' (Exclusive) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this