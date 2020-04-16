Brian Dennehy Remembered by Sylvester Stallone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More: ‘A Colossus’ Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

After Brian Dennehy, the Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning actor who appeared in big-screen hits like “Rambo” and “Tommy Boy,” died late Wednesday at the age of 81, he was remembered by his colleagues in the entertainment industry as “a colossus” and “a tremendous actor.”



Sylvester Stallone, who starred with Dennehy in “Rambo,” honored the actor for helping him create the title character that became such an icon.







The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away. He simply was a great actor … He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of RAMBO The world has lost a great artist. #First Blood https://t.co/knL4rROymL



— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) April 16, 2020







“Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss,” tweeted playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.







Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss.



— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020







“He was truly a tremendous actor and his passing is such a terrible loss,” tweeted actress Marlee Matlin.



*Also Read:* Brian Dennehy, Tony and Golden Globe Winning Actor, Dies at 81







He was truly a tremendous actor and his passing is such a terrible loss. Sending condolences to his daughter Elizabeth and the entire family. RIP #BrianDennhey https://t.co/ny81nvWsdj



— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 16, 2020







“Any actor who worked with Brian, can tell you how lucky we were. There was no-one more present, truthful or generous to be in a scene with. Broadway, the movies and TV have lost an irreplaceable giant,” tweeted Mia Farrow, who performed with Dennehy in “Love Letters.”







Any actor who worked with Brian, can tell you how lucky we were. There was no-one more present, truthful or generous to be in a scene with. Broadway, the movies and TV have lost an irreplaceable giant pic.twitter.com/bLehOkLJPv



— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020







“I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved. In rehearsal he said, “This is it, kid.” He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore,” tweeted Dana Delany.







I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved. In rehearsal he said, “This is it, kid.” He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore. to his family. https://t.co/0TLeo2MAyt



— Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 16, 2020







“For those who never got to see Brian’s towering performance in “Death of A Salesman,” it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage,” tweeted Josh Gad.







Another day. Another piece of devastating news. For those who never got to see Brian's towering performance in "Death of A Salesman," it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY



— Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020







Dennehy died of natural causes, according to his family, who was by his side. Best known for playing the overzealous Sheriff Will Teasle in “First Blood” (1982) opposite Sylvester Stallone, Dennehy went on to have a prolific acting career that included roles in such films as “Gorky Park” (1983), “Silverado” (1985), “Cocoon” (1985), “F/X”(1986), “Presumed Innocent” (1990), “Romeo + Juliet” (1996) and “Knight of Cups” (2015).



Dennehy was a fixture on the stage as well, winning two Tony Awards. He first won in 2000 for playing Willy Loman in a revival of “Death of a Salesman” — a role that earned him a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for a subsequent filmed version.



See more tributes to the late actor below.







Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. ???? A wonderfully talented actor.



— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020











Sending sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her family on the loss of her father, the great Brian Dennehy.



— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020







0

