Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Jacksonville beaches to reopen for 'essential activities' as states begin easing coronavirus restrictions

Jacksonville beaches to reopen for 'essential activities' as states begin easing coronavirus restrictions

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, will be reopened for limited hours beginning Friday evening
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Jacksonville To Open Beaches On Limited Basis

Jacksonville To Open Beaches On Limited Basis 00:23

 Jacksonville will open its beaches from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.