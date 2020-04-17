Global  

Soldiers make face masks to fight pandemic

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Along with supporting Fort Bragg's airborne operations, parachute riggers are now sewing masks and using 3D printers to build face shields amid the coronavirus pandemic. (April 17)
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: How Do We Use Face Masks Correctly?

How Do We Use Face Masks Correctly? 04:10

 Heather Brown looks into best practices of wearing face masks during the pandemic. (4:11) WCCO Mid-Morning - April 14, 2020

