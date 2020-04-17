WSPA 7News Amid the coronavirus pandemic, riggers are now making hundreds of cloth face masks per day to fight the virus for p… https://t.co/TV8eEbvS87 8 minutes ago
MC1 RT @starsandstripes: Stitching together face masks on commercial sewing machines is easier than repairing parachutes and rigging on the ind… 19 minutes ago
GlobalParadigmShift Soldiers make face masks to fight pandemic https://t.co/yUpGQ3FPCM 42 minutes ago
D RT @chadgarland: The 5th Quartermaster-Theater Aerial Delivery Company soldiers have produced about 150 face coverings a day since Monday.… 7 hours ago
Vinnie Boccanfuso Missiles, face masks, same difference. FT. Bragg soldiers stepping up to make items to help protect other soldiers.… https://t.co/lIZOqdH3tF 7 hours ago