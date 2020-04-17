Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Cuomo: Trump, 'get to work' help NY with tests

Cuomo: Trump, 'get to work' help NY with tests

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued New York's efforts to ramp up testing and restart its outbreak-crippled economy will fall woefully short without federal help, while President Donald Trump said the governor should stop complaining and start working. (April 17)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New York's Cuomo says he needs federal funds to reopen state

New York's Cuomo says he needs federal funds to reopen state 02:05

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he needed the federal help to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus and to reopen his economy, and appeared to criticize the administration of President Donald Trump for failing to provide funding to states.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.