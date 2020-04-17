Cuomo: Trump, 'get to work' help NY with tests

Friday, 17 April 2020 () Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued New York's efforts to ramp up testing and restart its outbreak-crippled economy will fall woefully short without federal help, while President Donald Trump said the governor should stop complaining and start working. (April 17)
