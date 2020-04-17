Ex-Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison

President Donald Trump's former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. (April 17)

