Ex-Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. (April 17)
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Pandemic Concerns

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Pandemic Concerns 00:59

 Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, is set to be released from prison early over concerns of the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

