Amid international skepticism, China defends its official data after revising Wuhan death toll by 50% Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

China revised its official coronavirus death toll in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, by around 50% on Friday, citing new statistical evidence that has emerged as the city begins to reopen following months of lockdown. The reassessment counted 1,290 more deaths, bringing the death toll in the city where the outbreak was first […] 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published -1706 seconds ago China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent 01:09 China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent The revised death toll in Wuhan is 3,869, representing an increase of 1,290 people. The number of those infected with the coronavirus was also increased by 325 people to 50,333. China officials revised the number of deaths in Wuhan amid mounting...

