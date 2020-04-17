Global  

South Florida Firm Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Princess Cruises In COVID-19 Death

cbs4.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A South Florida firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of a California family against Princess Cruises, citing gross negligence on behalf of the cruise line.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: South Florida Lawyer Files Million-Dollar Lawsuit Against Princess Cruises

South Florida Lawyer Files Million-Dollar Lawsuit Against Princess Cruises 02:11

