Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Kaine presses Pence on Trump's tweets to "LIBERATE" states

Kaine presses Pence on Trump's tweets to "LIBERATE" states

CBS News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Maine Senator Angus King also told Pence "I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peaceful09

Jeff Greene Kaine presses Pence on Trump's tweets to "LIBERATE" states https://t.co/efmEcNTeW5 #SackTheGutlessGOP 3 minutes ago

Zayande2252

Zayande225 Kaine presses Pence on Trump's LIBERATE' tweets https://t.co/fukKCCau7H 6 minutes ago

Honeytres

Honey Three Kaine presses Pence on Trump's tweets to "LIBERATE" states https://t.co/2J3x12q5ba Wee need more smart men and wome… https://t.co/O6rSWjQkdF 11 minutes ago

Cwreece33Reece

Clarence Reece Trump is OPENLY ENCOURAGING CIVIL DIVISION AND DISOBEDIENCE!!! SURELY THIS IS GROUNDS FOR REMOVAL FROM OFFICE BY E… https://t.co/YGfEZi1b9e 12 minutes ago

ClarenceMack3

Clarence Mack RT @LewisHo67218892: Kaine presses Pence on Trump's LIBERATE' tweets https://t.co/ag9hybz7RT 13 minutes ago

Cwreece33Reece

Clarence Reece Trump has compared himself to A. Lincoln. Lincoln was a UNITING President; Trump is a DIVIDING president!! THERE… https://t.co/icx1ZEf41U 15 minutes ago

olderladyp

Patti Weinberg RT @hazydav: Kaine presses Pence on Trump's LIBERATE' tweets https://t.co/zQigBz25WU 22 minutes ago

LewisHo67218892

Georgia is Biden Country Kaine presses Pence on Trump's LIBERATE' tweets https://t.co/ag9hybz7RT 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.