Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths

Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths

The Wrap Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool DeathsDr. Phil McGraw spoke out Friday after receiving backlash against his Thursday comments dismissing the coronavirus response in America, which has involved the widespread, temporary shuttering of businesses as most Americans stay locked down in their homes.

During a livestream, he said, “Last night, I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risks every day — smoking, auto crashes, swimming — and yes, I know that those are not contagious, so, probably bad examples. And I refer to them as numbers of deaths that we apparently find acceptable because we do little or nothing about them. I get that they are not contagious, so they are probably not good examples.”

During an appearance on Thursday night’s “The Ingraham Angle,” McGraw, who is not a medical doctor but holds a PhD in psychology, downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, comparing the death toll (inaccurately) to swimming pool-related deaths, among other things.

*Also Read:* MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Calls Out Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil for 'Stupidity' of Coronavirus Comments (Video)

He was roundly criticized, with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough dedicated a chunk of Friday’s “Morning Joe” to calling out “the stupidity of that.” McGraw’s name trended on Twitter Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

During his livestream, McGraw insisted his message is one of unity and added, “I am not an infectious disease expert. I am not a microbiologist. I look at this from a human-behavior psychological standpoint.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Calls Out Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil for 'Stupidity' of Coronavirus Comments (Video)

Dr Phil Downplays Pandemic, Incorrectly Claims 360,000 People Die Yearly In Swimming Pools (Video)

'Dr Phil' Hits Season-High Ratings Amid Coronavirus Preemptions
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shares Updates On New Jersey's COVID-19 Plans

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shares Updates On New Jersey's COVID-19 Plans 27:27

 Gov. Phil Murphy shared an update on the latest numbers and measures taken to stop the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eemc2

Alexis RT @Asheystew: @DavidBegnaud So what are some good examples you should’ve used then Dr. Phil? I like how he continuously says those were no… 10 minutes ago

daleconnor

Dale RT @DEADLINE: Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” https://t.co/NxOW8pgQHQ https://… 14 minutes ago

BLACKWORLDTV1

BLACKWORLDTV Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths https://t.co/I82VWwq0hv 36 minutes ago

Asheystew

Ashley @DavidBegnaud So what are some good examples you should’ve used then Dr. Phil? I like how he continuously says thos… https://t.co/mbcGuKVU4Q 36 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths… https://t.co/M0gP2gYIK5 37 minutes ago

BobbyRiversTV

Bobby Rivers RT @TheWrap: After Dr. Phil received backlash for comparing the coronavirus death toll to the number of deaths associated with smoking or s… 39 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap After Dr. Phil received backlash for comparing the coronavirus death toll to the number of deaths associated with s… https://t.co/OxyEOnKTwF 40 minutes ago

NMblondewino

Mother Nature Strikes Back! Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” - Deadline https://t.co/jLXkyXAAde 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.