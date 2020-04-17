Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dr. Phil McGraw spoke out Friday after receiving backlash against his Thursday comments dismissing the coronavirus response in America, which has involved the widespread, temporary shuttering of businesses as most Americans stay locked down in their homes.



During a livestream, he said, “Last night, I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risks every day — smoking, auto crashes, swimming — and yes, I know that those are not contagious, so, probably bad examples. And I refer to them as numbers of deaths that we apparently find acceptable because we do little or nothing about them. I get that they are not contagious, so they are probably not good examples.”



During an appearance on Thursday night’s “The Ingraham Angle,” McGraw, who is not a medical doctor but holds a PhD in psychology, downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, comparing the death toll (inaccurately) to swimming pool-related deaths, among other things.



*Also Read:* MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Calls Out Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil for 'Stupidity' of Coronavirus Comments (Video)



He was roundly criticized, with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough dedicated a chunk of Friday’s “Morning Joe” to calling out “the stupidity of that.” McGraw’s name trended on Twitter Thursday night into Friday afternoon.



During his livestream, McGraw insisted his message is one of unity and added, “I am not an infectious disease expert. I am not a microbiologist. I look at this from a human-behavior psychological standpoint.”



0

shares

Tweets about this Alexis RT @Asheystew: @DavidBegnaud So what are some good examples you should’ve used then Dr. Phil? I like how he continuously says those were no… 10 minutes ago Dale RT @DEADLINE: Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” https://t.co/NxOW8pgQHQ https://… 14 minutes ago BLACKWORLDTV Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths https://t.co/I82VWwq0hv 36 minutes ago Ashley @DavidBegnaud So what are some good examples you should’ve used then Dr. Phil? I like how he continuously says thos… https://t.co/mbcGuKVU4Q 36 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Dr. Phil Says He Used ‘Bad Examples’ Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths… https://t.co/M0gP2gYIK5 37 minutes ago Bobby Rivers RT @TheWrap: After Dr. Phil received backlash for comparing the coronavirus death toll to the number of deaths associated with smoking or s… 39 minutes ago TheWrap After Dr. Phil received backlash for comparing the coronavirus death toll to the number of deaths associated with s… https://t.co/OxyEOnKTwF 40 minutes ago Mother Nature Strikes Back! Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” - Deadline https://t.co/jLXkyXAAde 48 minutes ago