Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Governor Says He Tried To Call Trump, Pence To Find Out What ‘Liberate Minnesota’ Means

Governor Says He Tried To Call Trump, Pence To Find Out What ‘Liberate Minnesota’ Means

Daily Caller Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
‘That will probably take longer than a two-word tweet’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Liberate Minnesota' rally as protestors gather demanding that country reopen despite staggering death totals

'Liberate Minnesota' rally as protestors gather demanding that country reopen despite staggering death totals 03:39

 A group of supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside of the resident of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St. Paul on Friday (April 17), hours after Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: Governor Says He Tried To Call Trump, Pence To Find Out What 'Liberate Minnesota' Means https://t.co/dGBAjG3OIi 41 minutes ago

Jeannie0753

Jeannie Campion RT @kenterdahl: In response to President Trump's "LIBERATE MINNESOTA" Tweet. Governor says "I don't have time to figure out why something l… 1 hour ago

kenterdahl

Kent Erdahl In response to President Trump's "LIBERATE MINNESOTA" Tweet. Governor says "I don't have time to figure out why som… https://t.co/db4OmCS1F6 4 hours ago

ABDesertStorm

AB @8NewsNow @GovSisolak The interview with @mayoroflasvegas The Governor request a conference call then the Mayor tri… https://t.co/qxXKow6SRm 21 hours ago

txmattie

Sue Bradley RT @hshaban: The Governor's office denies it tried to pressure the Herald's law firm to abandon the case, says the call was part of normal… 6 days ago

hshaban

Hamza Shaban The Governor's office denies it tried to pressure the Herald's law firm to abandon the case, says the call was part… https://t.co/81tOSOa9ul 6 days ago

lulu82824

Silvia RT @POLITICOMag: “Well, I appreciate the call, governor,” John says. “I tried to call the White House. I’ll be honest, I’m conservative. Al… 1 week ago

POLITICOMag

POLITICO Magazine “Well, I appreciate the call, governor,” John says. “I tried to call the White House. I’ll be honest, I’m conservat… https://t.co/VZA6cL0LWc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.