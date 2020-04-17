AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that deaths from COVID-19 are much higher in China than in the U.S., when the opposite is true. China has more than four times the population of the U.S. yet reported far fewer deaths: about 4,600 vs. more than 32,000 in the United States as of late […] 👓 View full article

