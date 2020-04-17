Global  

AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that deaths from COVID-19 are much higher in China than in the U.S., when the opposite is true. China has more than four times the population of the U.S. yet reported far fewer deaths: about 4,600 vs. more than 32,000 in the United States as of late […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Claims China Has 'Far Higher' Number Of Coronavirus Deaths Than U.S.

Trump Claims China Has 'Far Higher' Number Of Coronavirus Deaths Than U.S. 00:32

 President Trump went after China on coronavirus.

2_Chooks

patrickzx_p

patrickzx_p

joemnc40

jilevin

PulpNews

ZaqsPolitics

Finkie711

