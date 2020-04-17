Global  

Coronavirus Update: Thousands Of Florida Inmates Exposed To Covid-19

cbs4.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Florida Department of Corrections officials on Friday reversed course and released comprehensive data about thousands of inmates who have been exposed to the coronavirus while incarcerated.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Coronavirus Stats 4-14-20 6:30PM

Coronavirus Stats 4-14-20 6:30PM 00:45

 The total number of cases in the state has climbed to 21,628.

