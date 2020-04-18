Global  

Howard Finkel, WWE Hall Of Famer And Ring Announcer, Dies At 69

CBS 2 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Finkel, known as "The Fink," made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1977 when WWE was known as WWWF.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Former WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Dies At 69

Former WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Dies At 69 00:27

 Former WWE announcer Howard Finkel has died.

