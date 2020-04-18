Global  

Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, reopen with restrictions

CBS News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic beach will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
