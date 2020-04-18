Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Dies at 64 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Ranjit Chowdhry, who appeared in two episodes of “The Office,” passed away earlier this week. He was 64.



Chowdhry died in India on April 15, according to the Time of India, after he traveled to the country several months ago. He planned to return to New York but was prevented from doing so because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Local theatre personality Dolly Thakore told the Orissa Post that Chowdhry suffered a ruptured ulcer on April 14 and was taken to a local hospital. Thakore said Chowdhry died during surgery.



*Also Read:* Brian Dennehy, Tony and Golden Globe Winning Actor, Dies at 81



Chowdhry played telemarketer Vikram who was recruited by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, to work at the Michael Scott Paper Company. He also appeared on shows like “Prison Break,” “Girls,” “Bored to Death” and “NYPD Blue.”



Director Sanjay Gupta paid his respects to Chowdhry on Twitter, writing, “RIP my friend Ranjit Chaudhury. Had the pleasure of working with you in KAANTE. Thank you for the joy you gave us through your performances. KHATTA MEETHA is my favourite. Keep smiling wherever you are.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Allen Daviau, Cinematographer on 'E.T.' and 'The Color Purple,' Dies at 77 of Coronavirus



Brian Dennehy, Tony and Golden Globe Winning Actor, Dies at 81



Howard Finkel, WWE Hall of Fame Ring Announcer, Dies at 69 Ranjit Chowdhry, who appeared in two episodes of “The Office,” passed away earlier this week. He was 64.Chowdhry died in India on April 15, according to the Time of India, after he traveled to the country several months ago. He planned to return to New York but was prevented from doing so because of the coronavirus pandemic.Local theatre personality Dolly Thakore told the Orissa Post that Chowdhry suffered a ruptured ulcer on April 14 and was taken to a local hospital. Thakore said Chowdhry died during surgery.*Also Read:* Brian Dennehy, Tony and Golden Globe Winning Actor, Dies at 81Chowdhry played telemarketer Vikram who was recruited by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, to work at the Michael Scott Paper Company. He also appeared on shows like “Prison Break,” “Girls,” “Bored to Death” and “NYPD Blue.”Director Sanjay Gupta paid his respects to Chowdhry on Twitter, writing, “RIP my friend Ranjit Chaudhury. Had the pleasure of working with you in KAANTE. Thank you for the joy you gave us through your performances. KHATTA MEETHA is my favourite. Keep smiling wherever you are.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Allen Daviau, Cinematographer on 'E.T.' and 'The Color Purple,' Dies at 77 of CoronavirusBrian Dennehy, Tony and Golden Globe Winning Actor, Dies at 81Howard Finkel, WWE Hall of Fame Ring Announcer, Dies at 69 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Dies at 64 https://t.co/KagS3KkOEb via… https://t.co/YsYwyXte0L 2 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y #RanjitChowdhry, ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Dies at 64 https://t.co/HBNk2tJejn https://t.co/NxTm0cLRaK 7 minutes ago BombillaLightbulb I loved Vikram. 😕 Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Dies at 64 https://t.co/Y0tohXk8iU 9 minutes ago Larry M. Schwartz RT @TheWrap: Ranjit Chowdhry, 'The Office' and 'Prison Break' Actor, Dies at 64 https://t.co/ewRXBaQ26p 10 minutes ago TheWrap Ranjit Chowdhry, 'The Office' and 'Prison Break' Actor, Dies at 64 https://t.co/ewRXBaQ26p 14 minutes ago Tammy Roberts RT @EW: Ranjit Chowdhry, The Office and Prison Break actor, dies at 64 https://t.co/Pk1530vSur 37 minutes ago Damon / デイモン So sad. Vikram from 'The Office' passed away. 😥 Best line: "Confidence... It's the food of the wise man, but the l… https://t.co/fyLBLNqPeJ 1 hour ago