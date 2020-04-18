Crowds flock to Jacksonville beaches as Florida gives green light to start reopening state Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Crowds flocked back to beaches in Jacksonville Friday after Florida’s governor gave the green light for some to reopen if done safely – as the state confirmed its highest one-day total of coronavirus cases. 👓 View full article

