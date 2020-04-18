Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update

CBS News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
On Friday, Cuomo and President Trump sparred over the coronavirus response.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CalBrownBear

Carranza, Daniel (old guy & rescue Pibble, Athena) RT @jilevin: Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update https://t.co/1EZ7k3Agaa 30 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update https://t.co/1EZ7k3Agaa 1 hour ago

SeanPatMurray

Sean Murray Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update https://t.co/eU48jkOHQ6 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

OCMedicalSupply

OC Medical Supplies Coronavirus: governor Cuomo provides update on outbreak in New York – watch live https://t.co/FOyY9E6DqW https://t.co/II03QEJTWF 8 hours ago

jcolebrand

I’m ready to get off this ride now 🍑 RT @elis_aaron: Get out the popcorn, skip ahead to 51 minutes, and enjoy the show Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronav… 8 hours ago

SticeLillian1

SticeLillian @Steve_A623 @briantylercohen I live in Florida and always watch New York’s Governor. He is so calming and doesn’t c… https://t.co/PpURf9Y526 9 hours ago

elis_aaron

stuttering bill Get out the popcorn, skip ahead to 51 minutes, and enjoy the show Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives… https://t.co/tbKQ3ccoYN 11 hours ago

zxyzxyzyz

Renée-MaxMeyer Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update https://t.co/ATnuylpVOR via @YouTube 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.