Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty | Fox News https://t.co/SlC9WoMCJv 12 minutes ago

trailsofsmoke.com Sabrina Ionescu jerseys sell out in no time as she goes No. 1 in the WNBA draft https://t.co/o5OIjOkkFV https://t.co/WZsjOZHtSJ 18 minutes ago

Stackerdecks.com Sabrina Ionescu jerseys sell out in no time as she goes No. 1 in the WNBA draft https://t.co/CbTpjpgidD https://t.co/VpFYgc73HD 18 minutes ago

_________ RT @iElielSepulchro: Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty https://t.co/1UQmliIBc3 (Look this https://t.co/m5H7Zgv0W… 32 minutes ago

Jen Robertson RT @CBSNewYork: SABRINA IONESCU: WELCOME TO NEW YORK! The #1 draft pick joins the @NYLiberty but when she'll see game time on the court is… 35 minutes ago

Eliel Sepulchro Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty https://t.co/1UQmliIBc3 (Look this… https://t.co/3U4lOX9TWZ 36 minutes ago

Janet Johnson 👏🏽👏🏽Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon’s star guard, goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to the Liberty https://t.co/VwNBggYFnd 43 minutes ago