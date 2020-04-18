Global  

Today in History for April 18th

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: The San Francisco earthquake; What becomes known as 'Paul Revere's ride'; A suicide bomb hits the U.S. embassy in Lebanon; Physicist Albert Einstein dies; Wayne Gretzky plays his last NHL game. (April 18)
 
