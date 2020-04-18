These Bay Area counties are now requiring face masks

Global  

SFGate Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Six Bay Area counties have issued orders requiring face coverings in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma are asking their residents to take this extra step in public setting to support the well-being of their communities. The city of Fremont also has its own mandate in effect. In all of these locations, the requirement is enforceable by law and people who violate the rule can be cited and fined.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Majority of Bay Area Counties Implement Face Covering Mandates

Majority of Bay Area Counties Implement Face Covering Mandates 02:21

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s leaning toward implementing a statewide mandate to require face coverings in public but most Bay Area counties and cities are a step ahead. Andra Nakano reports. (4-17-20)

