These Bay Area counties are now requiring face masks

Six Bay Area counties have issued orders requiring face coverings in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma are asking their residents to take this extra step in public setting to support the well-being of their communities. The city of Fremont also has its own mandate in effect. In all of these locations, the requirement is enforceable by law and people who violate the rule can be cited and fined.


