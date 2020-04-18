Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 16-year-old Laurel boy dies in stabbing, three more teens injured: Delaware State Police

16-year-old Laurel boy dies in stabbing, three more teens injured: Delaware State Police

Delawareonline Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was killed early Saturday morning in a stabbing incident that injured three other teenagers, per Delaware State Police.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Teens make hundreds of masks, need more volunteers to meet demand

Teens make hundreds of masks, need more volunteers to meet demand 02:45

 16-year-old Alyssa Edwards and 17-year-old Kristin Logue are the state leads for the national Mask Now Coalition, sewing masks to help fulfill orders for first responders and health care workers in need of non-N95 masks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

delawareonline

Delaware Online A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was killed early Saturday morning in a stabbing incident that injured three other tee… https://t.co/Tr9VxiZYRd 3 hours ago

MyDelmarvaNow

Delmarva Now The death remains under investigation. https://t.co/Ei36X2DyRo 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.