Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida Coronavirus: Sea Turtles Thriving Due To Closed Beaches

Florida Coronavirus: Sea Turtles Thriving Due To Closed Beaches

cbs4.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Sea turtles in Florida are nesting in peace - for now.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Less People On The Beach Appears To Be Good News For Sea Turtles In South Florida

Less People On The Beach Appears To Be Good News For Sea Turtles In South Florida 00:26

 Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach is seeing a massive number of leatherback sea turtle nests.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shahprateek939

Prateek Shah RT @CNN: Sea turtles are thriving as coronavirus empties Florida beaches https://t.co/8fr6HUkS6v 7 seconds ago

_MsJay__

Jay RT @CNN: Sea turtles are thriving as coronavirus empties Florida beaches https://t.co/6lPAP01EfK 44 seconds ago

keliblum

keli blum RT @CNN: Sea turtles are thriving as coronavirus empties Florida beaches https://t.co/emrTIBCzHB https://t.co/2P5mV67Pi6 53 seconds ago

MSchroe80364637

MSchroeder RT @SurvivingMyWay: 💕Sea turtles are thriving as coronavirus lockdown empties Florida beaches - CNN https://t.co/l4cHpgEoYp 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.