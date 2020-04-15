Florida Coronavirus: Sea Turtles Thriving Due To Closed Beaches

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sea turtles in Florida are nesting in peace - for now. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 3 days ago Less People On The Beach Appears To Be Good News For Sea Turtles In South Florida 00:26 Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach is seeing a massive number of leatherback sea turtle nests.