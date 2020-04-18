Global  

U.S. sent millions of face masks to China early this year, ignoring pandemic warning signs

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
U.S. manufacturers shipped millions of dollars of face masks and other protective medical equipment to China in January and February with encouragement from the federal government, a Washington Post review of economic data and internal government documents has found. The move underscores the Trump administration’s failure to recognize and prepare for the growing pandemic threat. […]
