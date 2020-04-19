Global  

Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill Dies At 84

NPR Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
O'Neill served in the Bush administration in 2001 and 2002 but was fired after opposing tax cuts. He later collaborated on a book critical of the administration.
 Pittsburgh-native and former Treasure Secretary Paul O'Neill has died.

KatCoken123

KatCoken123 RT @jsolomonReports: Paul O' Neill, former Bush Treasury secretary, dies at 84 https://t.co/U7gN6cGcKT 4 minutes ago

DeafFratGuy

Deaf Frat Guy RIP Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill 7 minutes ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill, who clashed with Bush over tax cuts, dies at 84 https://t.co/0CEHBp2sqZ 9 minutes ago

SummitGlobal1

SummitGlobal RT @simonjkennedy: Sorry to hear of the passing of Paul O'Neill, former Treasury Secretary and Alcoa CEO. I covered him for two years in Wa… 11 minutes ago

susanoconn

Susan O'Connor I appreciated Mr. O’Neill, & liked Ron Suskind’s “The Price of Loyalty”. RIP. Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Nei… https://t.co/gcwYUb1wyV 11 minutes ago

brettsopenmic

The Open Mic Podcast With Brett Allan Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill Dies At 84 https://t.co/Xwsx8feu6N 18 minutes ago

rootbanx

root banx RT @NPR: Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill died Saturday at age 84 after battling lung cancer. https://t.co/zBcOnt4dfg 18 minutes ago

KingHeruuu

Soul Brother No2 🇨🇩🇬🇧 RT @TheSolariReport: Saying thank you and prayers for a fine man as he passes - Paul O’Neill, Former Treasury Secretary and Alcoa CEO, Dies… 25 minutes ago

