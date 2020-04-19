Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Faces Leg Amputation Due To Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Faces Leg Amputation Due To Coronavirus Complications

CBS 2 Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Cordero entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus 00:40

 The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is thanking Frankie Grande for his support as the actor battles the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.