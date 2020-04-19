Judge halts Kansas governor's order limiting church gatherings to 10 people: report

Global  

FOXNews.com Sunday, 19 April 2020
A federal court in Kansas issued a temporary restraining order Saturday against an executive order capping church gatherings at 10 people due to COVID-19, according to a local report.
News video: Kansas churches sue to allow religious gatherings

Kansas churches sue to allow religious gatherings 01:58

 The fight over church services in Kansas is headed to federal court after two churches filed a lawsuit to allow religious gatherings during a stay-at-home order.

