Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill has died at age 84

CBS News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
His son, Paul O'Neill Jr., said his father died while at his home in Pittsburgh after years of a long battle with lung cancer, which included a few surgeries and chemotherapy.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Former ALCOA Chair Paul O'Neill Dies

Former ALCOA Chair Paul O'Neill Dies 00:26

 Pittsburgh-native and former Treasure Secretary Paul O'Neill has died.

