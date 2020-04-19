Global  

12 routes coming to new Columbia Street bus lanes

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 19 April 2020
Twelve bus routes will shift onto Columbia Street in Seattle starting Saturday, which could provide a small relief to the "Seattle Squeeze." Bus-only lanes streaked with red paint will be on the street where a ramp to the now completely gone Alaskan Way Viaduct once jutted out from First Avenue. The street will be one-way only -- toward the waterfront -- for other vehicles.
