12 routes coming to new Columbia Street bus lanes

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Twelve bus routes will shift onto Columbia Street in Seattle starting Saturday, which could provide a small relief to the "Seattle Squeeze." Bus-only lanes streaked with red paint will be on the street where a ramp to the now completely gone Alaskan Way Viaduct once jutted out from First Avenue. The street will be one-way only -- toward the waterfront -- for other vehicles. 👓 View full article

