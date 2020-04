'One World' Concert Curated By Lady Gaga Raises Millions To Combat Coronavirus Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Lady Gaga-curated concert called "One World: Together At Home" raised almost $128 million Saturday night to help fight the pandemic. We take a moment to listen in. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Lady Gaga Zoom Chat Discuss Coronavirus Benefit Concert 00:36 WHO/Zoom Lady Gaga is co-curating an online benefit concert for healthcare workers and local charities around the globe, in partnership with Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization. She popped in to the World Health Organization's Zoom chat on Friday to announce the Rolling Stones have... You Might Like

Tweets about this