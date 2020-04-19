Demonstrators in at least four states planned to protest their states' stay-at-home orders on Sunday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime Coronavirus updates: Governors under pressure; U.S. #deaths near 40,000 - Apr 19 @ 8:40 AM ET https://t.co/4Y9c3CdSdS 51 minutes ago Mary "Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Foments Anti-Restriction Protests, Alarming Governors" In the article I think I fo… https://t.co/5uT1W7Se1z 2 days ago Andronicus “Trump said three states should be liberated from their stay-at-home orders. “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your grea… https://t.co/KUp2w6JZvb 2 days ago Thomas Murphy Coronavirus Live Updates: As Governors Look to Reopen, Trump Foments Anti-Restriction Protests… https://t.co/aAK7VzjusD 2 days ago KAYLEE BURRIS RT @Gjallarhornet: #Coronavirus US live: #Trump calls on states under stay-at-home orders to be 'liberated' #RemoveTrump #TrumpFascist #Tr… 2 days ago Oden #Coronavirus US live: #Trump calls on states under stay-at-home orders to be 'liberated' #RemoveTrump… https://t.co/Ify3BoFULD 2 days ago KnightSwan(28)aka Alphrohir. Why is this idiot allowed to kill Americans?? Coronavirus US live: Trump calls on states under stay-at-home orders… https://t.co/0V2oX85mcu 2 days ago Susan Gilbert Gov Cuomo explains why we can't have nice things. Coronavirus US live: Trump calls on states under stay-at-home ord… https://t.co/8foQsiMtns 2 days ago