Jails and prisons can be toxic breeding grounds for COVID-19. And because staff members are as vulnerable as the incarcerated, an outbreak behind prison walls will likely spread to the community beyond. With confinement and social distancing mostly incompatible, "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel talks with former inmates and social justice advocates about addressing the pandemic crisis inside the nation's correctional facilities.