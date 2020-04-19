Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: NY, NJ, CT Governors Reopen Boatyards And Marinas For Personal Use

Coronavirus Updates: NY, NJ, CT Governors Reopen Boatyards And Marinas For Personal Use

Gothamist Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: NY, NJ, CT Governors Reopen Boatyards And Marinas For Personal UseGreat news for boat owners! [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HybridGolf

Hybrid Golf Coronavirus Live Updates: As Governors Look to Reopen, Trump Foments Anti-Restriction Protests https://t.co/KUPrkNfaPK 22 minutes ago

khaledkaledo1

khaledkaledo RT @CBSNews: Coronavirus updates: Governors face pressure to reopen https://t.co/CX2ZUMHB0c https://t.co/yReCHThqr7 23 minutes ago

bethfertig

Beth Fertig RT @Gothamist: Coronavirus Updates: NY, NJ, CT Governors Reopen Boatyards And Marinas For Personal Use https://t.co/qWYpOzLUyf https://t.co… 28 minutes ago

Scrappy_Pro

Mary Coronavirus updates: Governors face pressure to reopen; U.S. deaths near 40,000 https://t.co/Do6PfG6kUu via @CBSNews 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.