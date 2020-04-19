Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high

25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high

FOXNews.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
In the 25 years since a truck bomb ripped through a federal building in downtown Oklahoma City and killed 168 people, the United States has suffered through foreign wars, a rise in mass shootings and a much deadlier act of terror, the Sept. 11 attacks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KFOR - Published
News video: Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing

Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing 05:53

 You have probably seen the exterior and the aftermath of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building, but there is new video from inside the undamaged walls which has never been seen by the public.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hypothetical6

Jason Folkers RT @jjmacnab: 25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, right-wing extremism in midst of resurgence https://t.co/Rj3sSUVI84 1 minute ago

CeciliaParodi7

Cecilia Parodi 25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high https://t.co/B9tp1pcsBf 1 minute ago

jtmthf

Jack Moore RT @KCStar: 25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, right-wing extremism in midst of resurgence https://t.co/lXxHjGoOxi 2 minutes ago

carolmaczim

Carol Zimmermann “We are a resilient community, a people of faith, who overcame evil with goodness. We refuse to be conquered by hat… https://t.co/EigJodC6t5 6 minutes ago

_jockr

Jock Rutherford 25 Years After Oklahoma City, Domestic Terrorism Is on the Rise https://t.co/gIQnrSGuBH 7 minutes ago

godisgood1961

Kim 🇺🇸 #MAGA 🚂 #KAG2020 RT @KellyO: On this day, 25 years after the Oklahoma City bombing. I remember all the families who suffered, survived and still miss those… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.