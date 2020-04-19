25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In the 25 years since a truck bomb ripped through a federal building in downtown Oklahoma City and killed 168 people, the United States has suffered through foreign wars, a rise in mass shootings and a much deadlier act of terror, the Sept. 11 attacks. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KFOR - Published 4 days ago Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing 05:53 You have probably seen the exterior and the aftermath of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building, but there is new video from inside the undamaged walls which has never been seen by the public.