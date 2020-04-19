Jason Rosenthal on life after loss

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jason Rosenthal, the subject of a viral 2017 New York Times column titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband," written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal as she was dying from ovarian cancer, talks about the grieving process, and how to overcome the isolation and sense of tremendous loss that have become familiar states for many during the pandemic. 👓 View full article

