Multiple Victims in Nova Scotia Shooting, Police Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The authorities identified the gunman as Gabriel Wortman, 51, who was taken into custody after a manhunt on Sunday.
News video: Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting

Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting 01:14

 Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Canada police arrest suspected gunman, say there have been several victims

Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in...
mccxv

M UPDATE: Nova Scotia shooting suspect in police custody, multiple victims reported - https://t.co/J0lnEmG0cy - https://t.co/00lm7PhjOn 41 seconds ago

MadSocialWerker

Apiary System | Mad Social Worker RT @katemckenna8: Thinking of everyone involved in this story but -- so many questions. An unknown number of victims? Multiple homes on fir… 6 minutes ago

downtowndawn

dawn marie sloane UPDATE: Nova Scotia shooting suspect in police custody, multiple victims reported https://t.co/gvwbM2XtpZ via @HalifaxToday 6 minutes ago

RedDeerNewsArea

Red Deer News & Area RT @mtnviewgazette: Update: Police arrest active shooter after pursuit in Nova Scotia, and 'multiple victims' https://t.co/k9QODiM7xi https… 7 minutes ago

rastasack

Rasta ™ 🎧 ►🕺 𝔻𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕖! 💃◄⚓️ RT @oldladybishop: UPDATE: Nova Scotia shooting suspect in police custody, multiple victims reported https://t.co/DPKlLSNFut via @HalifaxTo… 8 minutes ago

oldladybishop

Sarah Heartburn🇨🇦 UPDATE: Nova Scotia shooting suspect in police custody, multiple victims reported https://t.co/DPKlLSNFut via @HalifaxToday 8 minutes ago

vernonmonias

Vernski A Nova Scotia gunman with multiple victims who was driving a replicated RCMP cruiser, and was travelling across the… https://t.co/zq39QuxZGk 9 minutes ago

AthaAdvocate

Athabasca Advocate RT @TandCTODAY: Update: Police arrest active shooter after pursuit in Nova Scotia, and 'multiple victims' https://t.co/d3Zy9E26dh https://t… 13 minutes ago

