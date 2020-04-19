Global  

Oklahoma City Bombing: City Marks 25 Years Since America's Deadliest Homegrown Attack

NYTimes.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
On the anniversary of the attack that killed 168 people, there is concern that the national memory is fading even as the violent ideology that inspired Timothy McVeigh spreads.
Tweets about this

Indians_secular

Secular Indian RT @KhaledBeydoun: Today marks the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing Media outlets instantly blamed Arabs & Muslims. However,… 3 seconds ago

Obacht_im_Kiez

Kontrollbereich04277 RT @AntifaPinneberg: 25 years ago today, 168 people, including 19 children, were murdered by a far right terrorist attack. Today #WeRememb… 7 seconds ago

Cabinet

The Cabinet RT @DHS_Wolf: From the moment a bomb exploded in Oklahoma City on this day in 1995, a nation came together. What was meant to tear us apart… 11 seconds ago

PatriotL4evr

Dina RT @TheJusticeDept: Attorney General William P. Barr's Statement on the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing https://t.co/5c90vf8j… 11 seconds ago

Flambeau66

Ken McKlinski RT @Marc_Perrone: 25 years ago today - Nurses running to the site of the bombing in Oklahoma City. #AlwaysHeroes 🇺🇸 #WeRemember #okcbo… 14 seconds ago

amy_quirk

Amy E RT @CaslerNoel: 25 Years ago today was the Oklahoma City Bombing, terror ignited by the same anti-gov’t fervor shared by MAGA. Is it ideolo… 15 seconds ago

Snowflake458

10S RT @adamgoldmanNYT: The bombing’s 25th anniversary arrives on Sunday, and both historians and those who experienced the attack directly wor… 29 seconds ago

JohnTrydal

John Trydal RT @mehdirhasan: Weird how conservatives aren’t loudly marking/commemorating the 25th anniversary today of the Oklahoma City bombing, which… 38 seconds ago

