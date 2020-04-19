De Blasio: President Trump must step and bring more federal aid to NYC Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

"Are you going to save New York City or are you telling the city to drop dead?" de Blasio asked President Trump during his Sunday morning update on the city's efforts to corral the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Scott Shapiro @AndyGrewal My feed hates de Blasio. My feed loves Hogan and de Wine. But the ultimate calumny must rest on the Pre… https://t.co/S9ntOgzCWP 1 hour ago Chocky Kay Wasn’t she the one advocating to ignore the ridiculous claims of President Trump, telling everyone to attend mass g… https://t.co/FMqbRwuTiL 4 days ago