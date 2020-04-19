Global  

COVID-19 Relief Concert: DJ David Guetta Helps Raise $600K With 2-Hour Show Outside Icon Brickell

Sunday, 19 April 2020
Ultra in Miami may have been canceled, but on Saturday night, producer and DJ David Guetta put on a big show outside of Icon Brickell and the W Brickell.
 The Miami Downtown Development Authority said they raised $600,000 thanks to Guetta’s help.

