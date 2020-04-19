Global  

NYC Human Rights Commission Forms COVID-19 Team After Anti-Asian Discrimination Skyrockets

Gothamist Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
NYC Human Rights Commission Forms COVID-19 Team After Anti-Asian Discrimination SkyrocketsThere were 105 reports of anti-Asian harassment or discrimination since February. During the same time period last year, there were five. [ more › ]
