Coronavirus Update: New York State Set To Begin Critical Antibody Testing Survey
Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
New York State will undertake the most aggressive state-wide coronavirus antibody testing survey in the nation over next week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the state will begin a coronavirus antibody testing survey this week, the most aggressive program of its kind in the country. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
