Coronavirus Update: With Donations Down, Churches Face Tough Decisions With Their Employees

CBS 2 Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Places of worship have been closed to congregants for a month, and CBS2 has learned some have had to lay off their staff.
News video: Lack Of Donations Forcing Local Churches To Make Tough Decisions

Lack Of Donations Forcing Local Churches To Make Tough Decisions 02:19

 With congregants home due to coronavirus, local churches are not receiving the donations they did prior to the outbreak. That is causing them to make difficult decisions regarding employees. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

