13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years

Denver Post Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country in 30 years. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.
