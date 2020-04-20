The Oklahoma City bombing, 25 years ago, remembered in subdued ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cat F RT @freep: 'With angels near': Dozens visit closed memorial to mark 25th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing https://t.co/fvUpWljfWS 53 minutes ago skiKINGJC RT @dannowicki: "'With angels near': Dozens visit closed memorial to mark 25th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing." (via @TheOklahoman_/@… 55 minutes ago soccerman 'With angels near': Dozens visit closed memorial to mark 25th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing The Oklahoma Ci… https://t.co/d7Nn1b0Xcj 1 hour ago Cat Chi 'With angels near': Dozens visit closed memorial to mark 25th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing https://t.co/9RhWWH1Ppv via @azcentral 3 hours ago